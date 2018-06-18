Young, Axne speak to grassroots party activists (AUDIO)

Republican Congressman David Young says America is “leading the way” again, internationally, now that President Trump is in office.

“Getting out of the Iran agreement, sitting down at the table with the leader of North Korea, moving our embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in Israel — some incredible things are happening right now,” Young said during a speech at the Iowa GOP’s state convention on Saturday. “We need to keep the momentum going. The last eight years, it takes a while to dig out of that. That status quo was not working.”

AUDIO of Young’s speech, 6:00

Cindy Axne of West Des Moines, Young’s Democratic challenger in the third congressional district, addressed delegates at her party’s state convention on Saturday as well.

“When I’m out talking with people across this district, Iowans are working incredibly hard and they’re playing by the rules, but one thing is for sure: Washington doesn’t have our back and we deserve better,” Axne said.

AUDIO of Axne’s speech, 4:00

The Cook Political Report — an agency that analyzes federal political candidates and races — classifies Iowa’s third congressional district as “leaning Republican” heading into November. The district covers 16 southwest Iowa counties and includes the cities of Des Moines and Council Bluffs.