Mystery man’s identity at Council Bluffs motel solved

A mystery at a Council Bluffs hotel is solved. Police were called to the Super 8 Motel on Thursday on the report of a man with a mental disability who was unable to communicate his identity.

Council Bluffs Police posted the man’s photo online asking for help and it quickly spread on social media. Sergeant Ted Roberts says they finally heard from the family of the man, who’s 23-years-old and named Tyler. The family, from Texas, had stayed at the Super 8 and accidentally left Tyler behind as they traveled all day Thursday — in two vehicles — to Grand Forks, North Dakota.

“They ended up arriving in North Dakota about two hours apart from one another, one arrived at 8 p.m. and the other at 10 p.m., and that’s when they found out Tyler was not with them,” Roberts said. Council Bluffs Police are calling the situation an “unintentional oversight” and says no criminal charges will be filed.

“It was an error in communication with the family…each one of them thought that the other person was going to be transporting Tyler to where they were all headed and that isn’t what happened,” Roberts said.