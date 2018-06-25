Des Moines girl becomes third child drowning victim in state this year

Des Moines police have released the name of a six-year-old girl who drowned this weekend.

Family members called police Saturday evening to Gray’s Lake in Des Moines and reported the girl who had been playing with family was missing and was possibly in the water. The fire department searched the lake and found Ikran Noor of Des Moines just before eight p-m. Firefighters worked to resuscitate the girl and she was taken to a local hospital, but later died.

This is the third child to drown in the state this month and the fifth drowning overall.