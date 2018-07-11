Vice President Pence to speak at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to give a speech at a business in Cedar Rapids this afternoon and headline a fundraiser for Republican Congressman Rod Blum.

Governor Kim Reynolds plans to greet Pence at the Cedar Rapids airport in the middle of the afternoon. Pence will go to Rockwell Collins, the largest employer in Cedar Rapids, and he’ll be joined there by the governor and Congressman Blum. According to a White House news release, the vice president will “discuss the positive impact of President Trump’s tax reform policies.”

The vice president’s fundraiser for Blum this evening is closed to the press and the public.