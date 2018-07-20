Iowa and Iowa State tight ends on watch list

Iowa tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson and Iowa State sophomore tight end Chase Allen have been named to the 2018 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List. Fant is a junior and Hockenson a sophomore.

Presented annually by the Friends of John Mackey, the award goes to the nation’s most outstanding tight end. Iowa is one of only three teams to have two student-athletes named to the 64-man list. In 2002, Dallas Clark won the award, while Tony Moeaki (2009) and Allen Reisner (2010) were the most recent semifinalists for the Hawkeyes.

Fant (6-foot-5, 241-pounds) and Hockenson (6-foot-5, 250-pounds) were a two-headed monster for Iowa last season. A third team All-Big Ten selection, Fant recorded a career-high 30 receptions for 494 yards, and an Iowa single-season record and an FBS-leading 11 touchdowns by a tight end. Fant averaged 16.5 yards per catch, which led the nation amongst tight ends.

Earlier this summer, the Omaha, Nebraska, native was named to the Athlon Sports All-Big Ten and first team All-American team and a Sporting News first team preseason All-American selection.

Hockenson caught 24 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns last season. A native of Chariton, Iowa, Hockenson had five receptions for 71 yards and two touchdowns — all career highs — in Iowa’s 55-24 win over third-ranked Ohio State. Hockenson was a Big Ten All-Freshman honorable mention selection by BTN.com.

A native of Nixa, Mo., Allen started nine games at tight end while for the Cyclones earning Second-Team All-Big 12 honors in 2017.