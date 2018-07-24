Iowa State’s Lima and Iowa’s Nelson named to watch lists

Iowa State All-Big 12 junior defensive tackle Ray Lima was named to a pair of national award watch lists this morning.

Lima is a member of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list, given annually to the nation’s best defensive player, and the Outland Trophy watch list, an award handed out to college football’s best interior lineman

Lima won the Dury Moss Award in 2017 as Iowa State’s top newcomer after an outstanding first season with the Cyclones.

The Los Angeles, Calif., native earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors as the Cyclone leader on the defensive front.

Iowa junior defensive end Anthony Nelson has been named to the Nagurski Trophy Watch List.

A year ago, Nelson started all 13 games and recorded a team-leading and career-high 7.5 sacks to earn third-team All-Big Ten honors. The Urbandale, Iowa, native totaled 41 tackles, including 9.5 for loss, while also recording four pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, and a blocked field goal. His fourth-quarter strip sack against Boston College quarterback Darius Wade ultimately led to Iowa’s game-winning touchdown in the Pinstripe Bowl.