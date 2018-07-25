Missing Davenport teen found

The search for a missing Davenport teen has a happy ending.

Davenport police say they have located a missing Davenport girl, 16-year-old Emily Tipsword, and she has been safely reunited with her family. Tipsword, and her family moved to Colorado six months ago but were back in the area on vacation visiting family and friends.

Tipsword had last been seen at a friend’s house in Davenport on June 29th. Police say additional follow-up is being done and are not releasing more information.

(By Phil Roberts, Davenport)