Man caught using someone’s Social Security number to get a job

A man from Mexico caught using someone else’s Social Security number when he applied for a job in northeast Iowa has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison.

Thirty-seven-year-old Pablo Rosales-Aquino had been deported in 2009, but returned to the U.S. and was living in the Waterloo area. He admitted in court that he used someone else’s Social Security number and a Green card that belonged to someone else when he applied for a job in Cedar Falls.

He was arrested this past February in Blawk Hawk County for driving without a license and in early March, immigration agents arrested him at his job in Cedar Falls.