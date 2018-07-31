Brandon Snyder leaving Hawkeye football team, Wirfs suspended following arrest

The University of Iowa released news today on the status of two football players.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz announced that fifth-year senior Brandon Snyder will leave the team to look for more playing time with another team. Snyder is a free safety who walked-on from West Lyon High School. He played off and on as he battled injuries in his time as a Hawkeye. He will be a graduate transfer and can play right away.

Ferentz also announced that sophomore offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs will serve a one-game suspension for his arrest Sunday for driving under the influence. The coach says in a statement that his “philosophy and practice is consistent, and that is to hold players accountable – – no matter their position on the depth chart.”