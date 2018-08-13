Iowa State’s Bailey named to watch list

Iowa State All-Big 12 junior defensive end JaQuan Bailey was named to the Ted Hendricks Award watch list, announced today by the Ted Hendricks Foundation.

The Hendricks Award is given annually to the nation’s best defensive end and is named in honor of Ted Hendricks, who was a three-time All-American and a member of the NFL Hall of Fame.

Bailey had phenomenal sophomore campaign in 2017 when he led the team in sacks (7.0), ranking fifth in the Big 12 and fourth all-time on ISU’s single-season list. He also had 34 tackles, 11.0 TFL and two forced fumbles.

The Jacksonville, Fla., native enters his junior season with 20 consecutive starts dating back to his freshman campaign. His 10.5 career sacks currently ranks number 11 all-time in the Cyclone record book.

The preseason All-Big 12 team member was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection in 2017 and an honorable mention freshman All-American in 2016.