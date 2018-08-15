Iowa State’s Kempt earns another preseason watch list honor

Iowa State senior quarterback Kyle Kempt was named to the 2018 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list, announced today by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation.

Named after one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, the prestigious award has been presented annually since 1987 to the nation’s top college quarterback.

Candidates must be a college senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class.

Kempt, a former walk-on, emerged as ISU’s starter in the fifth game of the 2017 season and directed the Cyclones to a victory in the Liberty Bowl, their fourth bowl in school history.

Kempt was 5-3 as a starter, including two wins over top-five opponents (Oklahoma, TCU).

In just eight games played, the Massillon, Ohio native broke ISU’s single-season completion mark (66.3) and tossed 15 TDs to just three interceptions, tying for fifth on ISU’s season TD pass chart.

Kempt threw a TD pass in all eight games and posted a pair of 300-yard outings, including 343-yard effort in the OU win to earn Davey O’Brien National QB of the Week honors.

Kempt enters his senior season as ISU’s career leader in completion percentage (66.5) and with a streak of 130 consecutive passes without an interception, the sixth-best string in school history.

Kempt was also named to the Davey O’Brien Award watch list earlier this season.