Reynolds hopes details of HBAs, cheap alternative to insurance, out soon

Governor Kim Reynolds today said she hopes details of the “health benefit” plans the Iowa Farm Bureau and Wellmark will offer Iowans who do not qualify for ObamaCare subsidies will be released sometime next month.

Reynolds indicated that will give Iowans time before the sign-up period starts in November to review traditional insurance versus these alternative plans for 2019 which will be cheaper because they will not meet all Affordable Care Act guidelines.

“We want Iowans to be able to see and have ample time make the decisions and move forward,” Reynolds told reporters, “so I’m just excited that we do have some options and I was proud of the legislature working in a bipartisan manner to get that done.”

In April, Reynolds signed a bill into law that allows the sale of “health benefit arrangements” that have lower premiums because things like pre-existing conditions, mammograms or pregnancies are not covered. Critics say Iowans who fall ill may be surprised when their condition isn’t covered, but Reynolds said these plans are similar to what was available and purchased by thousands of Iowans before the Affordable Care Act took effect.