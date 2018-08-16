Three ‘Idea Summits’ planned to discuss key rural issues

“Idea summits” will be held in September as three new “Empower Rural Iowa” task forces examine ways to elevate rural leaders, boost broadband access and make more housing available in rural Iowa. Nearly 180 Iowans applied to participate and about half were appointed by the governor.
“With the governor’s appointments today, our work can begin in earnest,” acting Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg said during a news conference at the State Fair. “…There are ways for the public to get involved, even if they’re not on the task forces.”
Iowans may submit ideas online or testify at one of the three “summits.” The first is scheduled for September 6 in Holstein and will focus on connecting more Iowans to broadband service The second will be held September 7 in Mount Pleasant and explore ways to spark strategic planning and development of new leaders in rural Iowa. The third will be held in Earlham on September 14 and focus on getting more investment into rural Iowa, particularly in housing.
Sandy Ehrig, chair of the Iowa Rural Development Council, is a co-chair of the initiative. She said task force members will be asked to come to the summits with at least one written idea on how to address the topic.
“We need everybody,” Ehrig said. “It takes all of us.”
