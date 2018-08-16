Three ‘Idea Summits’ planned to discuss key rural issues

“Idea summits” will be held in September as three new “Empower Rural Iowa” task forces examine ways to elevate rural leaders, boost broadband access and make more housing available in rural Iowa. Nearly 180 Iowans applied to participate and about half were appointed by the governor.

“With the governor’s appointments today, our work can begin in earnest,” acting Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg said during a news conference at the State Fair. “…There are ways for the public to get involved, even if they’re not on the task forces.”

Iowans may submit ideas online or testify at one of the three “summits.” The first is scheduled for September 6 in Holstein and will focus on connecting more Iowans to broadband service The second will be held September 7 in Mount Pleasant and explore ways to spark strategic planning and development of new leaders in rural Iowa. The third will be held in Earlham on September 14 and focus on getting more investment into rural Iowa, particularly in housing.

Sandy Ehrig, chair of the Iowa Rural Development Council, is a co-chair of the initiative. She said task force members will be asked to come to the summits with at least one written idea on how to address the topic.

“We need everybody,” Ehrig said. “It takes all of us.”

Empower Rural Iowa Executive Council Christopher Ball, Bloomfield David Barker, Iowa City Sue Cosner, West Des Moines Dave Duncan, Clive Steve Gilbert, Leon Hollee McCormick, Harpers Ferry Emily Schmitt, Clear Lake Jenae Stokesbary, Pella Jim Thompson, Ankeny Investing in Rural Iowa Task Force – Ex-Officios Sec. of Ag., Mike Naig Sen. Mark Lofgren Sen. Tod Bowman Rep. David Kerr Rep. Wes Breckenridge Investing in Rural Iowa Task Force David Barker, Iowa City Joanie Bond, Earlham Hunter Callanan, Clear Lake Jude Conway, Adel Sue Cosner, West Des Moines Shannon Erb, Leon Steve Gilbert, Leon Lisa Houser, Monroe Kiana Johnson, Primghar Bob Josten, Clive Stephanie Larscheid, Livermore Vickie Larson, Mount Pleasant Nathan Katzer, Cumming Joshua Merchant, Storm Lake Chuck Morris, Clarinda Seth Moulton, Ankeny Wayne Pantini, Creston Mark Reinig, Elkader Terri Rosonke, Prairie City Nick Sorensen, Jefferson Sarah Thompson, Radcliffe Bret Wedemeyer, Casey Growing Rural Iowa Task Force – Ex-Officios Sec. of Ag., Mike Naig Sen. Annette Sweeney Sen. Amanda Ragan Rep. Bobby Kaufmann Rep. Amy Nielsen Growing Rural Iowa Task Force Kathy Anderson, Johnston Whitney Baethke, Montezuma Stacy Besch, Algona Jennifer Crall, Ankeny Rob Denson, Ankeny Effie Hill, Fort Dodge James Hoelscher, Cedar Falls Philip Jones, Waverly Caleb Knutson, Hubbard Christian Lutz, Independence Ashley Moyer, Birmingham Jason Neises, Dubuque Ron Reischl, Manning Emily Schmitt, Clear Lake Gerry Schnepf, Johnston Jenae Stokesbary, Pella Sharon Stroh, Ottumwa Mike Taylor, Adel Jim Thompson, Ankeny Justin Wagner, Harlan Bethany Wilcoxon, Des Moines Rick Young, Jewell Connecting Rural Iowa Task Force – Ex-Officios Sec. of Ag., Mike Naig Sen. Jake Chapman Sen. Kevin Kinney Rep. Jane Bloomingdale Rep. Phil Miller Connecting Rural Iowa Task Force Bill Anderson, Pierson Barb Baker, Grinnell Christopher Ball, Bloomfield Ryan Boone, Sioux Center Sandee Buysse, Riverside Josh Byrnes, Osage Kevin Cabbage, Stanton Dave Duncan, Clive Stacie Euken, Wiota Dennis Fraise, Burlington Caleb Housh, Seymour Billi Hunt, Urbandale Linc Kroeger, Des Moines Katherine LaBree, Aplington Danna Larson, Odebolt Deb Lucht, Minburn Patricia Manuel, Olin Hollee McCormick, Harpers Ferry Grant Menke, Ankeny Tom Petersen, Cedar Rapids Steve Simons, Larchwood Stacey Stewart, Cedar Rapids