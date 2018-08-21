West Burlington women accused of not providing care in child’s death

Two West Burlington Women have been charged with child endangerment after a child in their care died last September.

Amber McIntosh and Bobbi Jo Crear are accused of not providing care to a child that had serious health problems before his death. McIntosh, the child’s mother and Crear both deny any wrongdoing in the death.

The West Burlington Police Department alleges the two women were using drugs and failed to feed the child PediaSure through a feeding tube. An autopsy was unable to establish a cause of death.

Both women have made their initial court appearance and are free pending further court action.

(By Steve Putney, KBUR, Burlington)