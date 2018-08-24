Teen charged with murder after shooting in Ottumwa

A young man is in custody after a deadly shooting in southeast Iowa Thursday night.

Ottumwa Police were called just before 10 p.m. to a home on the city’s south side at 137 North Ward Street where the caller said one person had been shot and the suspect left in a car. Officers arrived to find a man found suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital. His name has not been released.

The suspect was arrested a little over two hours later. Police say 18-year-old Jacob Heckethorn was taken into custody at his home at 311 North Birch Street in Ottumwa. He’s charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. Heckethorn is being held in the Wapello County Jail with no bond.