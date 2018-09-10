Larchwood man dies in accident

A driver who ran a stop sign is blamed for a fatal accident this weekend in northwest Iowa.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon at an intersection southeast of Larchwood. A State Patrol crash report shows 74-year-old Kenneth Wulf was driving a pickup that went through a stop sign and hit another pickup driven by 31-year-old Benjamin Dieters. Both men are from Larchwood.

The Dieters pickup, which was pulling a trailer, rolled in a ditch and the trailer crushed the cab. Dieters died at the scene. Wulf suffered minor injuries.