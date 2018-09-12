Iowa among 14 states to see increase in uninsured during 2017

New federal data indicates there was a four-tenths of a percent drop in the number of Iowans who had health insurance last year.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 4.7 percent of Iowans did not have health insurance at any point last year. Iowa was among 14 states that saw an increase in the number of uninsured residents. It’s the first time since 2013 any state recorded an increase.

The Census Bureau’s national estimate for 2017 indicates 8.8 percent of all Americans were uninsured last year. That’s roughly equal to the number of uninsured Americans in 2016.