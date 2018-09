Davenport police are investigating the deaths of two men who were hit by a pickup.

Police say the two men were trying to cross Brady Street near the 65th Street intersection around 10:30 last night when they were struck. Both died at scene. The pickup driver was questioned by police and no charges were filed.

Police say the two men were attempting to cross the busy roadway without going to a nearby traffic signal. Police have not yet released the names of those involved in the crash.