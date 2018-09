First-degree murder charges are now filled against two Decorah men in connection with an assault this summer.

Authorities say 18-year-old Dalton Adam and 17-year-old Jacob Seelinger were charged in a July 12th attack on David Hansen of Decorah. The 46-year-old Hansen died of injuries sustained in the attack on August 30th.

Before the charges were upgraded, Adam and Seelinger both entered not guilty pleas to willful injury and attempted murder.

(By Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)