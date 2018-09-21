State disaster declaration for 14 counties hit by this week’s weather

Iowa’s governor has issued a state disaster proclamation for 14 counties to address storm and flood damage that started this past Wednesday.

The action triggers the release of state resources to help cities and counties with clean up. The disaster proclamation covers Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Franklin, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, O’Brien, Palo Alto and Sioux, as well as Winnebago, Worth and Wright Counties.

Because of the governor’s action, low income Iowans in those 14 counties may qualify for state grants of up to $5,000 to help cover the costs of repairing their homes and replacing ruined food and clothes. The grant money also may be used to cover the costs of temporary housing and the repair or replacement of damaged vehicles.