Cresco man dies in Minnesota accident

A northeast Iowa man was killed in a two-vehicle weekend crash in southeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV went out of control and onto the shoulder on Highway 43 near Rushford on Sunday and slid sideways into the path of a car. That car was driven by 64-year-old Richard Engelhart of Cresco — who troopers say died at the scene.

The SUV overturned and went down an embankment. Its driver survived and was hospitalized. The accident report shows the highway was wet at the time and both drivers were buckled up.