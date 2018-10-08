Today is kick-off of early voting period in Iowa

Today is the first day “early” voting is allowed in Iowa for the November election.

Iowa Democrats are holding “First Voter Rallies” in a dozen counties. Troy Price, the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, will be speaking at events in Indianola, Ottumwa and Burlington. Price previewed his message to Democrats on Saturday during a party fundraiser in Des Moines.

“It’s so important for each and every one of us to step up and leave nothing on the field thisNovember,” Price said.

Fred Hubbell, the Democratic Party’s nominee for governor, delivered a similar message to the 1100 Democrats who attended Saturday’s event in Des Moines.

“We need you on the front lines. We need you knocking doors. We need you to spread the word and we need your vote,” Hubbell said.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, a Democrat, told the crowd at the party’s Fall Gala that the stakes are clear — Democrats have lost the last two gubernatorial elections, there’s just one Democrat left in Iowa’s congressional delegation and Donald Trump easily won the state in 2016.

“The trend line is clear. We’ve got to change that. We have the opportunity to do it, but the question is: ‘Will we?'”

The Iowa Republican Party has no public events planned today to mark the kick-off of early voting.