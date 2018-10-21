Hawkeyes rise to 18 in Associated Press Poll

The Iowa Hawkeyes are up a spot to 18th in the latest Associated Press Poll after a 23-0 win over Maryland. On a day that featured gusts of more than 40 miles per hour Iowa’s pass game took a back seat to a ground attack that churned out 224 yards and a defense that limited the Terps to just 115 total yards and seven first downs.

With nearly 41 minutes the Hawkeyes more than doubled Maryland’s time of possession.

“If you had a wish list, which we all do, that’s what you want to do is try to control it,” said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. “We did a good job of that, certainly in the first half. A lot of things were beneficial to the victory.”

As for the shutout, it is the 10th in the Ferentz era and the first since a 28-0 win at Illinois in 2016.