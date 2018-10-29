Maddie Poppe releases a new single

Clarksville native Maddie Poppe has released a new single.

Poppe’s life has been a whirwind since she had her first audition for American Idol on October 3rd of 2017 and then she went on to win the competition. “There’s been dozens of things that have happened that I never would have expected to happen to me,” Poppe says. “I’ve got a label and I’ve got a management team now, I’m up for a People’s Choice Award….so many cool things have happened.” Poppe’s new single is called “Keep On Movin’ On.”

She says it is unique and talks about how you deal with hard times and how you pick yourself up and tomorrow is a new day. Poppe completed the American Idol tour after winning the show and has made a couple of appearances in Iowa. She recently released her version of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

(By Brian Fancher, KLMJ, Hampton)