Five of six statewide elected officials won on Tuesday

Only one of the six statewide office-holders lost their re-election bid this year. Democrat Rob Sand, an aggressive fundraiser and campaigner, unseated Republican State Auditor Mary Mosiman.

“An office in this state that could do a lot more for Iowans, but if it’s going to do a lot more for Iowans, it needs new leadership,” Sand said to supporters last night. “…I am so happy to say that Iowa, we are going to wake up the watchdog.”

Sand, who has been a prosecutor in the attorney general’s office, struck a bipartisan tone in his victory speech.

“If we are going to change our politics, if we are going to make our politics more healthy we have to start with the way we are interacting with each other,” Sand said. “…Talking to each other rather than shouting at each other.”

Secretary of State Paul Pate, a Republican, won a third, non-consecutive term. Pate spoke to the crowd at Iowa GOP Election Night headquarters last night.

“We rock!” Pate yelled and the crowd cheered. “I’ve said from the beginning elections have consequences and this was a night that we can look to our victories and to those areas that we, perhaps, didn’t get the successes we want. We need to build on those so that come to the next election cycle, 2020, we’ll have both voter ID, we’ll have the integrity you asked for and we’ll be able to put more Republicans back in the winning circle. That’s our goal.”

Pate mentioned the pending legal challenges to the recent changes in Iowa election law.

“I’m going to have to be in court, unfortunately, for you guys on voter ID, so I’m going to need your support. We’re not done, all right?” Pate asked and the crowd cheered. “We’re not done.”

Mike Naig, a Republican, was appointed state ag secretary this past March. Voters gave him a full, four-year term in the post. He also celebrated with supporters at Iowa GOP Election Night headquarters.

“We worked hard and I’d like to think we ran for the right reasons,” Naig said.

Naig promised to focus on three key issues.

“To work to expand our markets for our products, to stay laser focused on improving our soil health and our water quality, and to make sure we have the workforce to fill the jobs of today,” Naig said, “and of tomorrow.”

Democrat Mike Fitzgerald won a 10th term as state treasurer. Early next year he will become the nation’s longest-serving state treasurer. Another Democrat, Tom Miller, won a 10th term as attorney general. He’ll hit his own longest serving ever national title in 2020. The other statewide officeholder is Republican Governor Kim Reynolds, who also won reelection last night.