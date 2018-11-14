Davenport man convicted of kidnapping and sexual assault dies in prison

A man serving a life sentence for kidnapping and sexual assault in eastern Iowa has died in prison.

Henry Lee Whitfield died on November 9th at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville, where he was hospitalized due to chronic illness, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. Whitfield was 69.

Online court documents show Whitfield was found guilty in 1979 of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl with special needs while she was playing in a park in Scott County. The victim was taken to a home and sexually assaulted by Whitfield and others.

Whitfield started serving his prison sentence in December of 1980.