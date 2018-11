A reality TV star from northeast Iowa has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

If a judge in Buchanan County accepts the plea deal, Chris Soules would face much-less-serious punishment for his role in a fatal accident back on April 24th of 2017. Soules was charged with a felony when his truck hit a tractor, killing 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher of Aurora.

Soules gained fame on the television show “The Bachelor” and later on “Dancing With The Stars.”