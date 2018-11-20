Cedar Rapids woman accused of setting two fires

A Cedar Rapids woman is facing arson charges for two fires – one last month and another last year.

Cedar Rapids Police say 48-year-old Carolyn Mittman admitted she started the fires to collect insurance money. The most recent fire, on October 22, happened in an apartment building at 4333 1st Avenue SW where Mittman lived. She’s also accused of starting a fire in her previous home at 5259 Johnson Avenue SW in October of 2017.

In each case, Mittman allegedly used a lighter or matches to start carpeting or newspapers and clothing on fire.