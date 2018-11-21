Garwin man dies in Marshall County accident

One person was killed, another injured, in the crash of a pickup truck last night at the intersection of two Marshall County roads.

A vehicle driven by 21-year old Kyle Borota of Garwin went out of control, entered a farm field, and rolled over. Borota was killed in the accident, and a passenger, 18-year old Cole Purdy of Marshalltown, was taken to a Marshalltown hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Neither person was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

(By Mike Lindell, KFJB, Marshalltown)