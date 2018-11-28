Campbell tabbed Big 12 Coach of the Year

For the second year in a row, Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell was honored for his coaching efforts by earning 2018 Big 12 Conference Co-Coach of the Year accolades, selected by the league’s coaches and announced today by the conference office.

Campbell, who shared the award with Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, was the 2017 Big 12 Coach of the Year. He’s won or shared the conference coach of the year award in three of his last four seasons (Campbell was the 2015 MAC Coach of the Year at Toledo).

Picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 preseason coaches poll, Campbell and his Cyclones proved that last season wasn’t a fluke, compiling a 7-4 overall record and tying for third in the Big 12 at 6-3, the best conference finish in 40 years.

ISU’s six conference victories is the most in a season by a Cyclone team in school history.