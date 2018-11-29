Davenport man sentenced in connection with two drug overdoses

A Davenport man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for selling drugs to two people who overdosed nearly two years ago.

In late June, 50-year-old Larry Bolden pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death and this week he was sentenced to three decades in prison. Bolden has admitted he sold $40 worth of drugs that wound up leading to an overdose death at an apartment in Rock Island in January of 2017. A drug sale nine days later led to a death at a home in Moline.

Autopsy results indicated Bolden was selling a drug mixture that included fentanyl and morphine. Court records show Bolden was selling the drugs out of a hotel room in Davenport.