Key Farm Bill negotiators hint a deal may be near

The four top negotiators working on the next Farm Bill have announced a tentative agreement “in principle” — but the deal is not yet done.

The Farm Bill expired October 1. A conference committee of House and Senate members have struggled to settle on a new version. Committee leaders say they’re waiting on spending estimates and other details.

The main point of contention has been over work requirements for food stamp benefits. The proposal got the support of Republicans in the U.S. House, but was not included in the bipartisan version of the Farm Bill that passed the Senate with 86 votes.

If a Farm Bill compromise fails to pass the House and Senate by year’s end, the conference committee will be dissolved and Farm Bill negotiations will have to start from scratch in the new congress.

Republican Senator Joni Ernst is the only Iowan on the Farm Bill conference committee.