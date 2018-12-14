Iowa State women host Drake Sunday

The Iowa State and Drake women meet Sunday in Hilton Coliseum. Cyclone coach Bill Fennelly says games with in-state opponents are always good ones and he expects a great challenge from a Drake team that has been in the ratings at one point this season.

Fennelly says this will be a good test with the Big-12 race approaching as Drake is a good offensive team and they will have to see if they can play at a high level against a quality opponent.

Drake coach Jennie Baranczyk says the in-state games help promote the sport. “I love that all four teams play each other, I think it is really important to the game,” Baranczyk says. “I don’t want to play them, they really don’t want to play us when it comes to personal gain. But it’s really good for our fans, and it’s good for the game and it’s good for our teams.”

The key for Drake is defending ISU star Bridget Carleton. “She’s so crafty and she’s so talented and she’s so deceiving, she’s got such a quick step. You are not ever going to shut her down. You’ve got to play good team defense. Because if it turns into a one-on-one battle, she is probably going to win most of the time,” according to Baranczyk

Drake is 8-2 and Iowa State is 7-2.