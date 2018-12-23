Cyclones arrive in San Antonio

The Iowa State Cyclones arrived in San Antonio on Sunday as preparations continue for Friday’s Alamo Bowl against 13th ranked Washington State. The 24th ranked Cyclones are expected to bring a large fan following with them.

“We are really fortunate to have one of the best fan bases in college athletics” said Iowa State coach Matt Campbell. “There has been a great buzz around Ames and I know our fans are excited to come down here.”

Campbell wants the players to enjoy the bowl activities while remaining focused on the game. Iowa State is 8-4 and with a victory would equal a school record for wins in a season.

“That’s when you lean on your leadership”, added Campbell. “This group has a chance to tell a real powerful story and we look forward to that opportunity.”

Washington State is 10-2.