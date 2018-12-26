SEC opponents have been tough on the Hawkeyes

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says the two constants with each of their trips to the Outback Bowl is the Hawkeyes have a great time and face a quality opponent. This time is no different as the Hawkeyes get ready to play 18th ranked Mississippi State.

Ferentz says any opponent out of the Southeastern Conference is tough.

“Most of them have good players”, said Ferentz. “When you think about the SEC you think about the talent they have had.”

Iowa’s defense will need to slow down Mississippi State dual threat quarterback Nick Fitzgerald. The senior has passed for more than 16 hundred yards this but is also the Bulldogs’ only thousand yard rusher and has added 12 touchdowns on the ground.

He will try to solve a Hawkeye defense that gives up only 103 yards on the ground per game.

“Hats off to them they had a great season”, said Fitzgerald. “It is our job to go out there and find the weaknesses that they have and try to exploit them.”