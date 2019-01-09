Axne refuses federal paycheck during partial gov’t shutdown

One of the Iowans who’s a rookie in congress is asking that her paycheck be withheld until the partial government shutdown is over.

Democratic Congressoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines represents the third district, which covers 16 southwest Iowa. Axne has sent a letter to the chief administrative officer in the U.S. House, saying it is not appropriate for members of congress to be paid “while Iowa families suffer,” farm payments are delayed and “our security is compromised due to government dysfunction.”

During last year’s federal government shutdown, then-Congressman Rod Blum, a Republican from Dubuque, took the same step to delay delivery of his paycheck. Republican Congressman David Young of Van Meter, who Axne replaced, donated his pay to charity during the 2018 government shutdown.