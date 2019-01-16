Persia man killed in Harrison County accident

One person died and two others were injured in a head-on crash on Highway 30 last night in western Iowa’s Harrison County.

The Iowa State Patrol reports a car driven by 28-year old Cody Jay Grandmont, of Persia, was traveling west on the highway, when for reasons unknown, crossed the center line of the road, into the eastbound lanes, and collided head-on with another car. Both vehicles came to rest on the highway. Grandmont, who was not wearing a seat belt, died from his injuries at the hospital in Missouri Valley.

The driver of the other car, 34-year old Rebecca Eileen Smith, and her passenger, 31-year old Austin Lee Tasich, both of Council Bluffs, were injured and transported by ambulance to a hospital in Council Bluffs. Authorities say Smith was not wearing her seat belt, but Tasich was. The extent of their injuries was not released. The accident remains under investigation.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)