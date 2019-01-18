Le Mars man guilty of second-degree murder in sister’s death

A Le Mars man charged with stabbing his sister to death in June of 2016 was found guilty today of second-degree murder.

Judge Jeff Neary of the Plymouth County District Court handed down the verdict to 36-year old Thomas Bibler. Neary ruled against a first-degree murder charge, and found Bibler “not guilty” of willful injury and going armed with intent.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 22nd at the Plymouth County District Court. Second-degree murder charges carries a maximum penalty of 50 years.

(Photo and story by Dennis Morrice, KLEM, LeMars)