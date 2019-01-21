Iowa’s Weiskamp honored by B1G

Iowa forward Joe Wieskamp was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, it was announced Monday by the conference office.

Wieskamp (6-foot-6, 205 pounds) helped led Iowa to a pair of victories last week at Penn State (89-82) on Wednesday and at home versus Illinois (95-71) on Sunday.

Wieskamp made all of his shot attempts in Iowa’s double digit win over Illinois, going 8-of-8 from the field, including making all six 3-point attempts, and sinking both foul shots. Wieskamp’s 6-of-6 from 3-point range equaled a school record for 3-point percentage (Jeff Horner 6-of-6 versus Penn State in 2004 and Jim Bartels 6-of-6 at Ohio State in 1995). The native of Muscatine, Iowa, is one of three Big Ten freshmen to go 6-of-6 or better from 3-point territory in a single game in the last 10 seasons, joining Michigan’s Nik Stauskas (2012-13) and Ohio State’s D’Angelo Russell (2014-15).

Wieskamp helped Iowa set a Carver-Hawkeye Arena team record for field goal percentage, making 68 percent of its attempts (34-of-50) versus the Fighting Illini. The previous mark was 67.5 percent (27-of-40) versus Air Force on Dec. 28, 2004. At Penn State, Wieskamp’s 10 points — all scored in the second half — helped the Hawkeyes amass its highest point total (89) in a game at State College, dating back to 1955.

In two games, Wieskamp averaged 17 points and six rebounds. He made 61 percent of his field goal attempts (11-of-18), including a staggering 66.7 percent (6-of-9) from 3-point range, and drained all six free throw attempts.