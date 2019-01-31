No. 13 Iowa women postponed at Michigan

The University of Iowa women’s basketball team’s game at Michigan, tonight, has been postponed. The postponement is due to continuing inclement weather and the University of Michigan remaining closed until early Friday morning.

The game will be rescheduled at a future date.

The 13th ranked Hawkeyes are 7-2 in the Big Ten and will take a five game winning streak into Sunday’s game at Penn State.

“The thing for us to stay hot is to keep approaching every game as it’s the first or last game of the year,” said Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. “We can’t get caught up in any excitement or hype. It’s a balancing act; I want them to know they’re ranked, but at the same time, they’re the same kids who at the beginning of the year weren’t ranked that high.”