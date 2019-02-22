Abortion foes cheer changes for Iowa courts

Abortion opponents rallied at the statehouse Thursday in support of new efforts to ban abortion in Iowa.

Republican Governor Kim Reynolds announced this week she had determined there was no way to successfully appeal a district court ruling that nullified a ban on abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. The governor told the group she and other Republicans who were elected in November now aim to change the judges making the decisions.

“We are appointing judges to the bench that will apply the law and adhere to the constitution of Iowa and the constitution of the United States,” Reynolds said, to cheers and a standing ovation.

Reynolds touted GOP plans to change who appoints half the members of a commission that nominates Iowa judges and justices for the Iowa Supreme Court. Republican Representative Sandy Salmon of Janesville, another speaker at the rally, amplified that message.

“It’s time for the legislature to take back its power from the court,” Salmon said, to applause.

Senators convened a hearing right after the rally on a proposal that would grant citizenship rights at the moment of conception. Another hearing was held in a HOUSE subcommittee on a plan to cut off federal funds for sex ed and pregnancy prevention programs at any organization that performs abortions or refers patients to abortion providers,

(By Iowa Public Radio’s Katarina Sostaric; additional reporting by Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson)