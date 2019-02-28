Husband charged with murdering wife on their farm near Earlville

A northeast Iowa man who told authorities his wife died from a fall has been charged with causing her death.

Forty-two-year-old Todd Mullis of Earlville was taken into custody Thursday and charged with first degree murder. The Delaware County Sheriff Office says the charge is the result of the investigation into the death of Amy Mullis. Mullis died November 10 at their farm near Earlville.

Authorities say she died after sustaining injuries that included multiple stab to her back that were caused by a corn rake. Todd Mullis is being held without bail in the Delaware County Jail.

(Reporting by Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)