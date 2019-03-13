State unemployment payments delayed by processing error

State unemployment benefits didn’t go out as scheduled today.

Iowa Workforce Development says a systems processing error did not allow the unemployment benefits to be loaded onto debit cards of recipients. The agency says there will be a one-day delay in the payment.

Iowa Workforce Director Beth Townsend issued a statement saying they are working to fix the problem. It also says :”We apologize for any inconvenience, and will provide more information as it becomes available. We understand not receiving an expected payment can be upsetting and we are diligently working to minimize the impact of this error.”

Townsend says anyone with questions or concerns should call us at 1-866-239-0843.