Gustafson earns ESPNW first team All-American honor

University of Iowa women’s basketballs senior Megan Gustafson has been named a first-team All-American by ESPNW. The announcement was made Thursday.

Gustafson, a unanimous first team pick, earns her second career All-America distinction from ESPNW. She was named to the third team in 2017-18. Gustafson is one of five first team selections.

The Big Ten Player of the Year ranks in the top-four nationally in eight categories. She leads the country in field goal percentage (69.6), points per game (28.0), total points (897), and field goals made (369), ranks second in double-doubles (30) and defensive rebounds per game (10), third in total rebounds (424), and fourth in rebounds per game (13.3).

A native of Port Wing, Wisconsin, Gustafson is the only Hawkeye in program history to win the conference’s player of the year award twice. She is the ninth two-time Big Ten Player of the Year in conference history.