Manpower survey finds positive outlook for business hiring

A new survey of employers across Iowa offers an optimistic view of the upcoming second quarter for anyone who’s looking for a job.

Kathy Joblinske, executive vice president of Central Iowa Manpower, says the results fell slightly in the hiring category, but remain very good overall. “We have a steady job market expected for Iowa for Q2,” Joblinske says. “It’s a little bit sluggish from last year but still, steady hiring intentions.”

The agency’s employment outlook survey is billed as the most extensive, forward-looking employment survey of its kind in the country.

“For Iowa, 21% of employers that were interviewed plan to hire more employees from April through June,” Joblinske says. “This number is offset by 5% that plan to reduce their payrolls and 73% of employers expect to maintain their current staff levels.”

In order to make comparisons, the net employment outlook is figured by subtracting the 5% figure of expected firings statewide from the 21% of expected hirings. “This yields a net employment outlook of 16% for the state of Iowa,” Joblinske says. “When we compare that to Q1, that’s down slightly, we were at a 20% net employment outlook. Then, compared to Q2 of last year, we had a 24% net employment outlook.”

For the coming quarter, Manpower says job prospects appear best in industries including: construction, transportation & utilities, financial activities, education & health services, leisure & hospitality and government. Payrolls are expected to decrease in durable goods manufacturing, wholesale & retail trade and information.

Iowa Workforce Development reported this week, Iowa’s unemployment rate was steady in January at two-point-four percent, where it’s been since October. Iowa is tied with New Hampshire for the lowest unemployment in the nation.