New home helps Sioux City residents recovering from addiction

What’s being called a “sober living home” will open soon in Sioux City to help men who are struggling with addiction who may also be homeless.

Hope Street of Siouxland has five bedrooms and ten beds, a kitchen, living room and showers, and staff members want to add a pool table. Program Director Sara Johnson says the goal is for people to feel at home while on the road to recovery.

“And we’re really intentionally choosing to create a family for those individuals who are going to live here,” Johnson says. Clients will have access to a case manager and nearby addiction treatment services in downtown Sioux City. “If you’re coming out of prison, if you’re detoxing from the hospital and you don’t have a space to come,” Johnson says, “we’re able to take those individuals.”

She says Hope Street will try to help combat the addiction cycle — where people tend to go back and forth between living on the streets and going to the hospital or going to jail. “We’re going to be another option for them to have some safe living space and hopefully, help change that cycle and really address what their basic needs are, whether it’s mental health, addiction, employment,” she says.

The facility is scheduled to open in the next couple of weeks. People will have to apply for a place in the home.

(Story and photo by Katie Peikes, Iowa Public Radio)