Isaiah Moss leaving Iowa

Iowa head basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced that redshirt junior Isaiah Moss has submitted his name in the NCAA transfer portal with the intention of departing the Hawkeye basketball program.

“Isaiah has expressed his interest in transferring,” said McCaffery. “Isaiah has been a valuable member of our program the last four years. We appreciate Isaiah’s contributions and wish him good luck in his future endeavors.”

Moss (6-foot-5, 208 pounds) started all 35 games last season, ranking fifth in scoring (9.2), second in steals (32), and fourth in assists (62). The Chicago native played in 102 games as a Hawkeye, totaling 906 points, 229 rebounds, 153 assists, 73 steals, and 27 blocked shots.

“I would like to thank my teammates and coaches, and all the fans for being there for me,” said Moss. “The last four years have been a great experience.”