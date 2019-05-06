Long ball lifts Iowa Cubs in Omaha

The Iowa Cubs launched six home runs to snag their season-best sixth straight victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers 8-1 on Sunday at Werner Park.

Omaha was the first to score in the second on an Elier Hernandez RBI single, but it was all I-Cubs from there. Donnie Dewees knotted the game with a solo shot in the third to extend his hitting streak to 10 games – the longest active streak in the PCL.

Ian Happ put the I-Cubs ahead to stay with a solo bomb in the fourth and the long ball continued to trend in the Iowa order. Johnny Field extended the Iowa lead to 4-1 with his fourth homer of the season in the fifth, before Dewees knocked in another run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

The bats stayed hot into the seventh as Addison Russell and Phillip Evans went deep back-to-back for Iowa’s first consecutive home runs since July 20, 2018. Dixon Machado got in on the action with his second home run in as many games. Iowa’s three homers in the inning were its most in a single frame since June 14, 2016.

Iowa improves to 20-10 on the season.