Iowa teams ready for NCAA baseball regionals

Three Iowa teams prepare for the NCAA Division III baseball regionals this week. American Rivers Conference Tournament champion Buena Vista will travel to River Forest, Illinois and play top ranked Concordia-Chicago in Friday’s opening round. The Beavers allowed only one run in three games at the conference tournament.

“I have never seen anything like it”, said Buena Vista coach Steve Eddie. “All of our guys were fantastic and it was just an awesome display of baseball.”

American Rivers Conference regular season champion Coe and Midwest Conference champ Cornell both take part in a regional in St. Louis. Coe plays Aurora of Illinois while Cornell opens against fifth ranked Washington University of St. Louis. It is the Rams’ first ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament after claiming their first Midwest Conference Tournament title.

“And I have thought about every player who has played for me here at Cornell over the last eight seasons and all of the families that have been involved and trusted me as a young coach”, said Cornell coach Seth Wing. “I am just really excited for everyone.”

Chris Boeckman at KAYL contributed to this story