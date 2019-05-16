Nora Springs man faces sexual exploitation charges

A 35-year-old northeast Iowa man has been accused of sexually exploiting two children.

Federal prosecutors say Aaron Olson of Nora Springs used two minors to produce digital images of “sexually explicit conduct.” According to the indictment, the incidents happened in 2017 and 2018.

Last November, Olson was arrested at the Nora Springs Motel and charged in state court with felony sex abuse for alleged contact with a five-year-old girl as well as marijuana possession. He’s pleaded not guilty to the state charges, but that case is on hold pending resolution of the federal case.

Olson was arrested last week on the federal charges. If convicted, he faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 60 years in a federal prison. His trial is scheduled for July 8.

A 31-year-old Evansdale man arrested last fall for filming two woman at a truck stop near Interstate 380 been charged in federal court with receipt and possession of child pornography.

Derek Clemens faced invasion of privacy charges for using a cell phone to record video of two women using the restroom at the Road Ranger truck stop in Elk Run Heights. He’s now charged in federal court for having child pornography on his cell phone. He’s in federal custody and his trial on the child porn charges is scheduled to start July 8 as well.